Diplomatic Bridges: Vance Meets Pope Leo XIV

US Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to invite him to the US. They exchanged gifts and discussed current global issues, including the war in Ukraine. The meeting highlighted US-led diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and the Vatican's humanitarian role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant diplomatic gesture, US Vice President JD Vance invited Pope Leo XIV to visit the United States during their meeting at the Vatican on Monday. The invitation comes amid US-led efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During the meeting, Vance presented the Chicago-born pope with a letter from President Donald Trump. As a token of goodwill, Vance also gifted two of St. Augustine's influential works, while Leo reciprocated with a symbolic bronze sculpture promoting peace and a book of the papal apartments.

The discussions touched upon pressing international issues, emphasizing the necessity of humanitarian and international legal respect in conflict zones. Notably, Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also engaged with the Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, underscoring the broader diplomatic mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

