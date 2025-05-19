Left Menu

Rights Group Condemns Arrest Amidst Allegations of Legal Overreach

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust condemned the arrest of Thangminlar Mate, spokesperson of Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, calling it unlawful and a violation of rights. Mate was arrested in connection with an attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion post. The group argues that Mate’s arrest reflects a concerning trend of coercion against Kuki civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:49 IST
The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust has issued a strong condemnation following the arrest of Thangminlar Mate, spokesperson for Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Assam's Silchar.

The organisation denounced his detention as 'arbitrary and unlawful,' asserting it violates his fundamental rights and personal liberty. Mate was detained in connection to an attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two officers. Authorities captured Mate on Sunday, but his militant group affiliations remain unidentified.

KOHUR criticized the arrest as part of a troubling pattern of coercion against Kuki civil society, urging for his immediate release and calling for a review of similar detentions to ensure constitutional compliance and human rights adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

