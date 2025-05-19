US Crackdown on Indian Travel Agencies Facilitating Illegal Immigration

The United States has announced visa restrictions on key figures within Indian travel agencies, targeting those who are allegedly facilitating illegal immigration to the US. This decisive action by the Department of State underscores its commitment to disrupting human smuggling networks.

In a statement, the State Department emphasized the collaborative efforts of Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service. These departments actively work across the US Embassy and Consulates in India to identify and address illegal immigration and human trafficking operations.

The visa restrictions apply to owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies in India who are knowingly involved in these unlawful activities. This policy aligns with the US's broader immigration enforcement strategy, including educating foreign nationals about the risks of illegal immigration and holding accountable those who violate US laws. This restriction also extends to individuals who qualify under the Visa Waiver Program.

(With inputs from agencies.)