Delhi's MCD Set for Crucial Standing Committee Elections

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set June 2 as the date for elections to fill two notable vacancies in its Standing Committee, following the recent resignations of councillors who had been elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in February.

The two vacancies emerged in ward no 164 and ward no 74, with the former representatives serving on the MCD's influential standing committee from the South Zone Wards Committee and the City-SP Zone Wards Committee. Originally scheduled for May 21, the elections were deferred due to military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Announced on Monday, the new schedule specifies voting by secret ballot, with candidates allowed to withdraw their nominations before elections commence at committee meetings. The Standing Committee is a vital MCD body, managing financial matters and endorsing policy proposals. Elections will occur in the Hansraj Gupta Auditorium for the City-SP Zone and the Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium for the South Zone.

