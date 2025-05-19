Justice Served: 23 Sentenced for Witchcraft Killing in Assam
In Assam's Charaideo district, 23 individuals, comprising 12 men and 11 women, were sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a woman accused of witchcraft 13 years ago. The case highlighted societal issues and ended with a financial compensation for the victim's family.
In a landmark judgment, a court in Assam's Charaideo district sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment on Monday for the chilling murder of a woman accused of practicing witchcraft 13 years ago.
Charaideo District and Sessions Judge Abubakkar Siddique found 12 men and 11 women guilty, imposing a lifetime sentence and a Rs 5,000 fine on each convict. Additionally, they were ordered to pay Rs 8 lakh in compensation to the victim's family.
The heinous act in 2012 involved severe physical torture and burning alive of the woman in Jalha village, prompting a trial that spanned over a decade and igniting widespread outrage across the region.
