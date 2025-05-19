Turkish Firm Faces Security Clearance Revocation Amid National Security Concerns
The Delhi High Court heard challenges from Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd against the revocation of its security clearance by BCAS. The government cited national security concerns due to the company's Turkish links. Celebrity Aviation India denies allegations and reaffirms its compliance with Indian regulations.
On Monday, the Delhi High Court reviewed pleas from Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety's (BCAS) sudden revocation of its security clearance. The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, defended the decision citing significant national security risks.
The firm, active in India's aviation industry for over 15 years, had its clearance revoked on May 15 following Turkey's alignment with Pakistan against India. This move comes despite Celebi's assertion of full compliance with regulations and an unblemished operational record.
While the Centre argues no obligation for issuing prior notice, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi claims the revocation was based on public perception regarding Celebi's Turkish ownership. The court acknowledged national security as a priority and will continue the proceedings on May 21.
