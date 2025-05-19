Supreme Court to Rule on Waqf Act's Constitutional Validity

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on Tuesday. The court may issue interim orders addressing key issues raised by the petitioners.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai is set to examine three major concerns, including the power to denotify properties declared as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user, or waqf by deed. Additionally, controversy surrounds the composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, with calls for exclusive Muslim operation except for ex-officio members.

The third issue contests a provision which stipulates that a property will not be treated as waqf if a collector's inquiry concludes it to be government land. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs defended the law, opposing any interim order by the court that might stay certain provisions.

