Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Chhattisgarh

A retired teacher and his wife suffering from Alzheimer's were found dead in their home in Raigarh city, police confirmed on Monday. This unsettling discovery was triggered by complaints from neighbors about a foul odor emanating from the residence.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Nagayach and his wife Saraswati, lived in Kaserpada under the jurisdiction of the Chakradhar Nagar police station. Their bodies were discovered after Gopal's son, Umakant, requested his friends to check in on his parents due to unanswered phone calls over two days.

Upon entering the house, neighbors found Gopal lying dead on the floor, while Saraswati was discovered on a bed. Preliminary investigations suggest Gopal succumbed to a fall, and Saraswati died of natural causes. Police have ruled out foul play and continue their investigation.

