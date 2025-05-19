Tragic Discovery: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Chhattisgarh
In Raigarh city, a 78-year-old retired teacher and his 76-year-old wife with Alzheimer's were found dead. The discovery was made after neighbors reported a foul smell. Initial investigations indicate no foul play, but authorities continue to probe the circumstances leading to their deaths.
A retired teacher and his wife suffering from Alzheimer's were found dead in their home in Raigarh city, police confirmed on Monday. This unsettling discovery was triggered by complaints from neighbors about a foul odor emanating from the residence.
The deceased, identified as Gopal Nagayach and his wife Saraswati, lived in Kaserpada under the jurisdiction of the Chakradhar Nagar police station. Their bodies were discovered after Gopal's son, Umakant, requested his friends to check in on his parents due to unanswered phone calls over two days.
Upon entering the house, neighbors found Gopal lying dead on the floor, while Saraswati was discovered on a bed. Preliminary investigations suggest Gopal succumbed to a fall, and Saraswati died of natural causes. Police have ruled out foul play and continue their investigation.
