Diplomatic Dynamics: India's Stance on Indo-Pak Conflict

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, informed a parliamentary committee that the India-Pakistan conflict remained conventional without nuclear signalling. India dismissed US claims of mediating a ceasefire, reaffirming bilateral cessation of hostilities. Concerns over Pakistan's terror links and Trump's assertions were discussed, highlighting India's diplomatic strategies and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:53 IST
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, addressed a parliamentary committee on issues pertaining to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. He emphasized that the conflict remains within conventional warfare parameters, with no nuclear threats from Pakistan. Sources confirmed his statements during a detailed discussion on the diplomatic complexities of the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs presented findings to the Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The critique focused on Pakistan's terror affiliations, evidence of ties between militants and Pakistan-based handlers, and India's stance against US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a nuclear crisis prevention.

Main discussions also revolved around international relations, specifically the US's controversial role, Turkey's stance, and Pakistan's financial maneuvers with institutions like the IMF. Misri reiterated India's diplomatic resilience against misinformation while expressing concerns over social media narratives affecting international perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

