Northeast Maritime Push: ₹1,000+ Cr Projects Reviewed by MoPSW Minister Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, convened a comprehensive review meeting to assess the status and progress of ongoing maritime infrastructure development projects across Assam and the Northeast. The meeting, attended by senior officials from MoPSW, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and the Public Works Department (PWD), marked a crucial step in aligning regional projects with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the officials, the Union Minister reiterated the strategic importance of the Northeast, stating, “Northeast is the topmost priority for PM Narendra Modi ji, our work in the region must sync with the vision of Viksit Bharat.” He emphasized the necessity of timely completion and optimal resource utilization to ensure maximum impact from the ₹1,000+ crore worth of projects currently in the pipeline.

₹1,000 Crore Projects On Track for Completion by 2026

Highlighting the Ministry’s achievements, Shri Sonowal revealed that over ₹1,000 crore has already been invested in the region over the past two years. Of this, projects worth ₹300 crore have been completed, and the remaining ₹700 crore are progressing steadily, expected to be finalized by the end of 2025. These projects aim to boost cargo and passenger transportation, enhance last-mile connectivity, and promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Minister further explained, “These efforts are not only about infrastructure but also about empowering the region. By developing robust waterway systems, we’re reducing pressure on road and rail transport, while enhancing eco-friendly mobility and trade.”

Expanding Inland Waterways: Strategic National Waterways Development

The review focused on National Waterway 2 (Brahmaputra) and National Waterway 16 (Barak), key arteries for regional commerce and connectivity. Projects under development include:

Construction of passenger vessels of multiple capacities.

Establishment of advanced terminal facilities.

Skill development and capacity-building programs.

Feasibility studies for future Inland Water Transport (IWT) initiatives on rivers like Tiawng and Chhimtuipui in Mizoram, and water bodies such as Umiam Lake and Ummgot River (NW106) in Meghalaya were also presented. In Nagaland, the potential of Noune and Shilloi Lakes for tourism and water sports was evaluated, along with a proposed IWT project at Doyang Lake.

Training and Skill Development for Maritime Workforce

A significant portion of the Ministry’s effort is directed at empowering local youth through maritime education and training. Key initiatives include:

Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati : Designed to train youth in vessel operations, cargo handling, and maritime logistics.

Centre of Excellence for Inland Water Transport in Dibrugarh: Aims to produce a globally competitive workforce ready to serve inland and international maritime sectors.

“Through these centres, we are not just building infrastructure—we are building careers, aspirations, and a sustainable maritime future for the region,” said Shri Sonowal.

Major Projects Scheduled Through 2027-28

A further ₹1,500 crore has been earmarked for upcoming projects extending into 2027-28, including:

Construction of modern jetties with onshore support at Silghat , Bishwanath Ghat , Neamati Ghat , and Guijan .

A new building for the Regional Office of the Mercantile Marine Department (MSDC) and office facilities for the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati.

Water Metro Services in Guwahati and Dhubri , with a ₹315 crore allocation and two electric catamarans being built by CSL.

A ₹100 crore Cruise Terminal in Guwahati and a ₹120 crore Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Dibrugarh.

Improving Navigability and Maintenance Infrastructure

Fairway development between Pandu and Bogibeel is being carried out with a budget of ₹150 crore, and includes the procurement of two cutter suction dredgers. To maintain consistent navigability along the Brahmaputra (NW2), the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has been commissioned to uphold a minimum assured draft of 2.5 meters from the Bangladesh border to Pandu until 2026-27, with an allocation of ₹191 crore for this task.

On the Barak River (NW16), floating terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur, along with dredging and survey equipment, reflect the government’s commitment to making the Northeast a future maritime hub.

Aligning Northeast with Viksit Bharat 2047

Shri Sonowal summed up the meeting with a strong message: “The Northeast is not just India’s frontier—it is its maritime future. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we are making the region a gateway to Southeast Asia, a hub of economic activity, and a symbol of self-reliant India.”

As these transformative projects move forward, they promise to redefine inland navigation, bolster regional economies, and bring the vision of Viksit Bharat closer to reality by 2047.