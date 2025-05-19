Espionage Unveiled: Haryana's Web of Spies Linked to Pakistan
Several individuals in Haryana, including Devender Singh and YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, have been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Investigations have revealed connections with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. Authorities are intensifying efforts to uncover the espionage network and determine if a larger group or common handler is involved.
Haryana is at the center of a developing espionage scandal involving alleged spies working with Pakistan. Among those arrested are 25-year-old Devender Singh and popular YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra.
Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Astha Modi, have found evidence linking Singh to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). Further investigations revealed Singh continued communication with a female PIO after his return from a pilgrimage to Pakistan.
The state government is intensifying surveillance on individuals potentially aiding the enemy, as both Singh and Malhotra are under scrutiny, amidst suggestions of a wider spy network.
