Empathy in Concrete: Yerawada Jail's New Facility for Families

A new waiting area for families visiting Yerawada Central Jail inmates was inaugurated, providing seating, sanitation, and legal assistance. Developed by the Cybage Foundation under a CSR initiative, it accommodates over 1,000 visitors. The facility enhances comfort and efficiency for families during visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:25 IST
A new waiting area has been inaugurated at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, designed to accommodate families visiting inmates. An official disclosed that the facility, developed through Cybage Foundation's CSR initiative, can cater to more than 1,000 visitors at a time.

The area features seating, sanitation units, drinking stations, a snack kiosk, a feeding room, and a covered walkway to meeting rooms. It also includes a legal consultation room and organized registration counters to streamline movement. Previously, families waited outside the prison premises.

This initiative aims to make visits more comfortable amid the jail's overcrowding issues, as noted by Superintendent Sunil Dhamal. Ritu Nathani of Cybage Foundation emphasized the facility's empathetic design, reflecting a commitment to addressing visitors' silent suffering.

