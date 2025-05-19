Cross-Border Mystery: Bangladeshi Family Detained in Meghalaya

A family of five from Bangladesh was detained in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district after failing to present valid travel documents, according to local police reports. The family had been living in Hyderabad for the last year.

The incident occurred during a routine vehicle check at 7 a.m., as stated by Superintendent of Police V S Rathore. Initially unable to provide documentation, further investigation revealed their nationality as Bangladeshi.

The family, which included three children, was attempting to return to Bangladesh. Authorities are now exploring their journey and stay in India over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)