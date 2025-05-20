Federal Judge Condemns Trump's Ousting of U.S. Institute of Peace Leaders

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration, declaring its removal of leaders at the U.S. Institute of Peace a 'gross usurpation of power.'

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell determined that President Trump's actions overstepped his authority, dismissing five board members without justification. The conflict escalated in March when U.S. Institute of Peace staff locked the organization's doors to fend off members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), prompting police intervention.

The Justice Department's claim of lawful removal is set for potential appeal, while concerns over governance tactics have drawn public criticism.

