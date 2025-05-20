Left Menu

Federal Judge Condemns Trump's Ousting of U.S. Institute of Peace Leaders

A judge has ruled the Trump administration's removal of U.S. Institute of Peace board members was illegal. The administration used force to control the nonprofit, causing a standoff. The judicial decision highlights a misuse of power, potentially leading to an appeal by the Justice Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration, declaring its removal of leaders at the U.S. Institute of Peace a 'gross usurpation of power.'

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell determined that President Trump's actions overstepped his authority, dismissing five board members without justification. The conflict escalated in March when U.S. Institute of Peace staff locked the organization's doors to fend off members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), prompting police intervention.

The Justice Department's claim of lawful removal is set for potential appeal, while concerns over governance tactics have drawn public criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

