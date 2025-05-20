Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Las Vegas Fitness Center: Unexplained Violence Unfolds

Edgar Quinonez, an employee at Las Vegas Athletic Club, was fatally shot by gym member Daniel Ortega, who fired multiple rounds before being shot by police. Three others were injured. Police find no known connection between the shooter and victim as they continue to investigate a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 20-05-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 07:57 IST
Tragic Shooting at Las Vegas Fitness Center: Unexplained Violence Unfolds

A fatal shooting shook the Las Vegas Athletic Club, leaving employee Edgar Quinonez dead and three others injured. The tragic event unfolded last week and is currently under investigation by local authorities.

The suspect, Daniel Ortega, a regular gym member, reportedly entered the fitness center armed with a rifle. He briefly interacted with staff before shooting Quinonez and proceeding deeper into the gym, where he continued his rampage.

Police confronted Ortega as he attempted to exit. A shootout ensued, resulting in Ortega's death. Despite intense efforts, a motive for the attack has not yet been established, with officials noting no apparent link between Ortega and Quinonez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025