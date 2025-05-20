Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Meets End in Gonda Encounter

In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, notorious criminal Sonu Pasi, wanted in 53 serious cases, was killed in a police encounter. Armed with firearms, he fired at officers during his attempted arrest. Repeated police efforts led to the encounter ending his criminal streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police encounter in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a notorious criminal, identified as Sonu Pasi, was shot dead on Monday night. With a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pasi was wanted in 53 grave cases, including murder, robbery, and dacoity.

The Gonda Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, revealed that police forces intercepted Pasi near Sonouli Mohammadpur Bandha. Engaging in a shootout, Pasi opened fire on the police. Defensive fire from the officers subsequently injured him, and he was later pronounced dead at a district medical facility.

Police confiscated illegal firearms, including a .32 bore pistol, highlighting Pasi's threat level. His criminal activities spanned across regions with multiple associates, some already detained in earlier operations. The successful joint effort of the Special Operations Group and local police put an end to his criminal escapades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

