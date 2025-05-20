Nationwide Ground Inspections for Jal Jeevan Mission Launched

The Centre has mobilized 100 teams to conduct ground inspections of the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes across numerous states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. This robust initiative is part of the government's ongoing commitment to ensuring the availability of quality drinking water in rural areas.

The decision, taken after a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, emphasizes the mission's goal: delivering a consistent and affordable drinking water supply to every rural household across the nation. Central Nodal Officers have been assigned to monitor the schemes' implementation closely.

According to the Personnel Ministry, the inspection will cover 27 schemes in Madhya Pradesh, the highest among all states, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. The teams will also visit Odisha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and several other states to assess and enhance the mission's efficacy.

