Spy Games: The YouTuber with International Ties

The National Investigation Agency and other intelligence officials are questioning Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently detained on allegations of espionage for Pakistan, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
A comprehensive examination of Malhotra's financial dealings and travel records is underway. The 33-year-old, operating under the channel 'Travel with JO,' was apprehended in Haryana on May 16, alongside allegations she is part of a 12-person espionage network with ties to Pakistan.
Officials reveal Malhotra interacted with Pakistani intelligence operatives, receiving instructions during critical military engagements. Concurrent investigations by central agencies are mapping her foreign visits to Pakistan, China, and other nations, amid scrutiny of her income sources and digital footprints.
