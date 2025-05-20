Left Menu

Spy Games: The YouTuber with International Ties

Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber known for her travel channel, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Indian authorities are investigating her international travel, financial transactions, and suspected espionage activities. Malhotra reportedly liaised with a Pakistani official and was part of a larger spy network operating in northern India.

Updated: 20-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:06 IST
The National Investigation Agency and other intelligence officials are questioning Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently detained on allegations of espionage for Pakistan, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

A comprehensive examination of Malhotra's financial dealings and travel records is underway. The 33-year-old, operating under the channel 'Travel with JO,' was apprehended in Haryana on May 16, alongside allegations she is part of a 12-person espionage network with ties to Pakistan.

Officials reveal Malhotra interacted with Pakistani intelligence operatives, receiving instructions during critical military engagements. Concurrent investigations by central agencies are mapping her foreign visits to Pakistan, China, and other nations, amid scrutiny of her income sources and digital footprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

