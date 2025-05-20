Tommy Robinson's Sentence Reduced: Early Release Imminent

British activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, successfully appealed to shorten his 18-month jail term for contempt of court. This decision allows for his early release next week.

Robinson was initially imprisoned in October after admitting to violating a court order by repeating defamatory allegations against a Syrian refugee. His sentence was shortened after he complied with a judge's instruction to remove the contentious documentary 'Silenced' from his social media.

The documentary had attracted attention and legal scrutiny, particularly after its screening in London's Trafalgar Square. Although Robinson's actions have stirred controversy, his early release is now set for May 26, following compliance with the court's conditions.

