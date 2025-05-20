Left Menu

Tommy Robinson's Sentence Reduced: Early Release Imminent

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, won a legal bid to reduce his 18-month contempt of court sentence. Robinson, jailed for breaching a libel injunction, will be released soon. A judge allowed the reduction after Robinson removed the documentary 'Silenced' from his social media accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, successfully appealed to shorten his 18-month jail term for contempt of court. This decision allows for his early release next week.

Robinson was initially imprisoned in October after admitting to violating a court order by repeating defamatory allegations against a Syrian refugee. His sentence was shortened after he complied with a judge's instruction to remove the contentious documentary 'Silenced' from his social media.

The documentary had attracted attention and legal scrutiny, particularly after its screening in London's Trafalgar Square. Although Robinson's actions have stirred controversy, his early release is now set for May 26, following compliance with the court's conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

