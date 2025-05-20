Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Three pupils injured in Finnish school attack, police say

Police said they were investigating written material believed to have been published by the suspect prior to the incident, but did not elaborate on the content. They did not state the age of the victims but said their parents had been informed.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:20 IST
UPDATE 3-Three pupils injured in Finnish school attack, police say

Three pupils were injured in an attack at a school in southern Finland on Tuesday and a fellow student suspected of carrying out the assault has been apprehended, police said.

The attacker used a bladed weapon, police said in a statement, adding that the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police said they were investigating written material believed to have been published by the suspect prior to the incident, but did not elaborate on the content.

They did not state the age of the victims but said their parents had been informed. Pupils at the Vahajarvi school in Pirkkala, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) north of Helsinki, range from pre-school age to ninth grade, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025