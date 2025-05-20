Left Menu

Crackdown on Alleged Pakistani Agents in Assam Intensifies

Assam's efforts against alleged 'Pakistani agents' have intensified, with two more arrests, raising the total to 73 post-Pahalgam attack. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vows continued action against anti-nationals. AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, charged with sedition, Faces detention under the NSA after receiving bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:45 IST
  • India

Assam is ramping up its crackdown on suspected 'Pakistani agents,' with two additional arrests bringing the total to 73 since the Pahalgam terror attack, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Targets of the latest arrests include individuals from Chirang and Hojai districts, as confirmed by Sarma in a social media post on platform X.

The initiative, likened to Operation Sindoor by CM Sarma, includes the arrest and subsequent detention of opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam under the National Security Act, who was earlier granted bail for alleged pro-Pakistan statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

