EU Pushes for 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia
The European Union has adopted a new, 17th package of sanctions targeting Russia. Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kęstutis Budrys, urges the EU to commence work on an 18th package to further pressure Russia. This call comes ahead of his meeting with fellow EU ministers to discuss future strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has recently implemented its 17th set of sanctions against Russia. However, Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kęstutis Budrys, emphasizes the urgency of preparing an 18th package.
As tensions continue to rise, Budrys calls for prompt action ahead of a scheduled meeting with EU ministers.
The proposal underscores a strategic push to increase economic pressure on Russia, reflecting the EU's ongoing commitment to respond decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement