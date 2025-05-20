Left Menu

EU Pushes for 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has adopted a new, 17th package of sanctions targeting Russia. Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kęstutis Budrys, urges the EU to commence work on an 18th package to further pressure Russia. This call comes ahead of his meeting with fellow EU ministers to discuss future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:24 IST
EU Pushes for 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has recently implemented its 17th set of sanctions against Russia. However, Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kęstutis Budrys, emphasizes the urgency of preparing an 18th package.

As tensions continue to rise, Budrys calls for prompt action ahead of a scheduled meeting with EU ministers.

The proposal underscores a strategic push to increase economic pressure on Russia, reflecting the EU's ongoing commitment to respond decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025