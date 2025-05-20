EU Pushes for 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has recently implemented its 17th set of sanctions against Russia. However, Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kęstutis Budrys, emphasizes the urgency of preparing an 18th package.

As tensions continue to rise, Budrys calls for prompt action ahead of a scheduled meeting with EU ministers.

The proposal underscores a strategic push to increase economic pressure on Russia, reflecting the EU's ongoing commitment to respond decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)