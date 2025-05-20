Digital Empowerment Boosts Pensioners’ Welfare: Bhavishya and CPENGRAMS April 2025 Report

In a remarkable demonstration of its commitment to digital governance and welfare, the Government of India has reaffirmed its dedication to Central Government Pensioners by strengthening the technological backbone of its pension administration systems. The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) has released its comprehensive monthly performance report for April 2025, shedding light on significant progress and innovations through two key platforms: Bhavishya and CPENGRAMS.

Bhavishya Portal: Expanding Coverage and Enhancing Efficiency

The Bhavishya portal, which facilitates the end-to-end tracking of pension sanction and payment processes, continues to revolutionize how retiring employees transition into their pension phase. As of April 30, 2025, the system is fully functional across the main Secretariats of 99 Ministries, Departments, and Apex Bodies. Moreover, it has extended its operational reach to 1,034 attached offices with active participation from 9,406 Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs).

One of the standout innovations this month is the widespread adoption of Form 6-A, a streamlined version of the previously fragmented 9 forms/formats used in pension processing. This consolidation has drastically reduced delays and simplified documentation, allowing retiring officials to submit their pension-related data more efficiently. A total of 20,003 officials submitted their pension papers using this new form in April alone.

Equally notable is the issuance performance of Pension Payment Orders (PPOs). Of all superannuation cases processed through Bhavishya, 83% received their PPOs on time—an encouraging indicator of the portal's reliability and responsiveness. This timely delivery helps ensure that retirees do not face delays in receiving their post-retirement benefits.

To expand accessibility, a dedicated Bhavishya mobile application has also been launched on the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) platform. This move allows stakeholders—from employees and administrative officials to pensioners themselves—to track and manage pension documentation on the go, thereby deepening the impact of digital inclusion.

CPENGRAMS: Sustaining a High Standard of Grievance Redressal

Simultaneously, the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) continues its record-breaking performance in grievance management. April 2025 marks the 17th consecutive month during which the platform has redressed over 7,000 grievances. During this period, 8,396 pension-related complaints were registered, and an impressive 10,200 cases were resolved—demonstrating not only a proactive approach but also effective backlog clearance.

Of particular note is the speed of grievance resolution. A commendable 61% of all grievances were addressed within a month of registration, underscoring the efficiency and responsiveness of the mechanism. Even more impressive is the reduction in long-pending grievances: only 5% of cases have been pending for more than three months.

The overall pendency of grievances dropped significantly from 11,817 cases at the end of March 2025 to 10,179 cases at the end of April—a net decrease of over 1,600 cases in just one month. The report also includes narratives of successful grievance resolutions, showcasing the tangible impact of these platforms on the lives of pensioners.

A Testament to Digital Governance

Together, Bhavishya and CPENGRAMS reflect the Government’s evolving strategy to leverage digital tools for citizen-centric governance. By prioritizing timeliness, transparency, and ease of access, the initiatives have laid a robust foundation for a pensioner-friendly administrative ecosystem.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare’s focus on continuous improvements, tech-driven interventions, and institutional accountability through regular performance assessments ensures that Central Government pensioners receive the care and attention they deserve in their post-service lives.

For more detailed insights, including ministry-wise performance breakdowns and success stories, readers can access the full April 2025 report here: April 2025 CPENGRAMS & Bhavishya Report (PDF)