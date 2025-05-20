Punjab vs Haryana: The Water Dispute Heats Up

The longstanding water dispute between Punjab and Haryana has escalated into legal territory with both states presenting their arguments in court. On Tuesday, Haryana, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the Centre filed replies contesting Punjab's plea to review a directive mandating additional water release to Haryana.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel has set May 22 for the next hearing, after granting Punjab one day to respond to the filed replies. At the heart of the controversy is the Bhakra-Nangal Dam, vital for Haryana's water supply, with Punjab accusing the state of exhausting its share.

Haryana alleges Punjab's moves are to evade contempt proceedings, while the BBMB calls Punjab's actions a deliberate delay. Meanwhile, Punjab disputes the involvement of the Union home secretary in water release decisions. As legal tensions simmer, water remains a lifeline for the citizens and farmers of Haryana, igniting a regional standoff over resource distribution.

