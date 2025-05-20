Left Menu

Punjab vs Haryana: The Water Dispute Heats Up

The Punjab and Haryana governments are embroiled in a legal dispute over water distribution from the Bhakra-Nangal Dam. The Punjab government contests a directive to release additional water to Haryana. The controversy involves accusations of misuse and misrepresentation, with a court hearing scheduled on May 22. The situation remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The longstanding water dispute between Punjab and Haryana has escalated into legal territory with both states presenting their arguments in court. On Tuesday, Haryana, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and the Centre filed replies contesting Punjab's plea to review a directive mandating additional water release to Haryana.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel has set May 22 for the next hearing, after granting Punjab one day to respond to the filed replies. At the heart of the controversy is the Bhakra-Nangal Dam, vital for Haryana's water supply, with Punjab accusing the state of exhausting its share.

Haryana alleges Punjab's moves are to evade contempt proceedings, while the BBMB calls Punjab's actions a deliberate delay. Meanwhile, Punjab disputes the involvement of the Union home secretary in water release decisions. As legal tensions simmer, water remains a lifeline for the citizens and farmers of Haryana, igniting a regional standoff over resource distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

