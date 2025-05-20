IAS Officer Arrested in Jharkhand Corruption Scandal: A Deeper Dive into the Excise Scam

A senior IAS officer in Jharkhand, Vinay Kumar Choubey, has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection to a significant money laundering investigation.

Choubey is accused of causing a fiscal loss of Rs 38 crore to the state through unscrupulous practices within the excise department, aiming to benefit syndicates.

Amidst demands from the opposition for a CBI probe, Choubey's arrest highlights the deepening concerns over corruption tied to policy manipulations and state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)