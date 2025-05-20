An unexploded 155-mm artillery shell was demolished by the Indian Army's bomb disposal team on Tuesday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The device was found in the Mendhar sector, officials confirmed.

Upon inspection, the team noted the artillery shell was fitted with a plug rather than a fuse, a detail pointing to the inferior training standards of the Pakistan artillery, according to a defence spokesperson. Such instances serve as a counterpoint to Pakistan's claims at international forums, the spokesperson added.

Joint operations by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are underway to eliminate unexploded ordnance in Poonch, Krishna Ghati, and the Mendhar sector, ensuring community safety. These operations are thoroughly conducted under strict safety protocols to minimize risks to human life and property.

