Left Menu

Army Demolishes Unexploded Shell in Poonch: All You Need to Know

An unexploded 155-mm artillery shell was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district's Mendhar sector. The Indian Army's bomb squad successfully neutralized it, highlighting training deficiencies in Pakistan artillery. The Army continues operations to ensure local safety, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:47 IST
Army Demolishes Unexploded Shell in Poonch: All You Need to Know
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexploded 155-mm artillery shell was demolished by the Indian Army's bomb disposal team on Tuesday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The device was found in the Mendhar sector, officials confirmed.

Upon inspection, the team noted the artillery shell was fitted with a plug rather than a fuse, a detail pointing to the inferior training standards of the Pakistan artillery, according to a defence spokesperson. Such instances serve as a counterpoint to Pakistan's claims at international forums, the spokesperson added.

Joint operations by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are underway to eliminate unexploded ordnance in Poonch, Krishna Ghati, and the Mendhar sector, ensuring community safety. These operations are thoroughly conducted under strict safety protocols to minimize risks to human life and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025