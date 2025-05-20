Army Demolishes Unexploded Shell in Poonch: All You Need to Know
An unexploded 155-mm artillery shell was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district's Mendhar sector. The Indian Army's bomb squad successfully neutralized it, highlighting training deficiencies in Pakistan artillery. The Army continues operations to ensure local safety, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police.
- Country:
- India
An unexploded 155-mm artillery shell was demolished by the Indian Army's bomb disposal team on Tuesday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The device was found in the Mendhar sector, officials confirmed.
Upon inspection, the team noted the artillery shell was fitted with a plug rather than a fuse, a detail pointing to the inferior training standards of the Pakistan artillery, according to a defence spokesperson. Such instances serve as a counterpoint to Pakistan's claims at international forums, the spokesperson added.
Joint operations by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are underway to eliminate unexploded ordnance in Poonch, Krishna Ghati, and the Mendhar sector, ensuring community safety. These operations are thoroughly conducted under strict safety protocols to minimize risks to human life and property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: A Trailblazer in the Indian Army
Indian Army's Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Reply to Terrorism
Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution: Indian Army.
We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable: Indian Army.