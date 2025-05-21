Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Cotton Seeds

Authorities in Nagpur confiscated 34 kg of prohibited HTBT cotton seeds valued at Rs 70,000 in a raid at Sheikh Mehboob Subhani's home. The Agriculture Department and Kamptee police conducted the operation, leading to a case under the Seeds Act. Investigations are underway to trace the origin and network involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-05-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 01:26 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Cotton Seeds
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Nagpur have taken decisive action by seizing 34 kg of banned HTBT cotton seeds, worth Rs 70,000, following a targeted raid. The operation was executed at the residence of Sheikh Mehboob Subhani in Balaji Colony.

Conducted jointly by the Agriculture Department and Kamptee police, the raid led to the registration of a case under the Seeds Act and other relevant legal provisions. This seizure highlights ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal distribution of restricted agricultural products.

Investigations are actively being pursued to uncover the source of the confiscated seeds and explore any potential networks involved in their distribution. Law enforcement agencies are committed to addressing the issue to prevent further breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025