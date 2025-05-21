Crackdown on Illegal Cotton Seeds

Authorities in Nagpur have taken decisive action by seizing 34 kg of banned HTBT cotton seeds, worth Rs 70,000, following a targeted raid. The operation was executed at the residence of Sheikh Mehboob Subhani in Balaji Colony.

Conducted jointly by the Agriculture Department and Kamptee police, the raid led to the registration of a case under the Seeds Act and other relevant legal provisions. This seizure highlights ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal distribution of restricted agricultural products.

Investigations are actively being pursued to uncover the source of the confiscated seeds and explore any potential networks involved in their distribution. Law enforcement agencies are committed to addressing the issue to prevent further breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)