Intruder Apprehended at Punjab Border
A Pakistani intruder was caught by BSF troops after crossing the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district. He was handed over to local police for further investigation. The apprehension occurred near village Karimpura after swift action by the Border Security Force.
In a significant security incident, a Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) after illegally crossing the International Border into Punjab's Amritsar district.
The encounter took place on Tuesday evening when BSF troops detected the individual's suspicious movements and promptly intercepted him near the border fence.
The detainee was subsequently handed over to local police authorities for comprehensive investigation and further proceedings.
