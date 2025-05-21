Corruption Charges Hit Bankrupt Indonesian Textile Powerhouse

Sritex's president director has been apprehended amid a corruption probe linked to a contentious bank loan, confirmed Indonesia's Attorney General's Office on Wednesday.

The AGO informed Reuters that Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto's arrest is tied to questionable dealings concerning a loan from a state bank to Sritex. Efforts to reach Sritex for comments went unanswered.

Marked by financial turmoil, Sritex went bankrupt last year due to its enormous debt of $1.6 billion, ceasing operations on March 1. Known for supplying global brands and NATO, Sritex has struggled due to diminishing demand and cheaper imports, putting 10,000 jobs at risk post-bankruptcy.

