Kolkata's Night Sky Mystery: Drone-Like Objects Investigated for Espionage

Drone-like objects were spotted over Kolkata, prompting police investigations into potential espionage. Officials revealed the sighting of 8-10 objects in key city areas, creating concerns and leading to a report requested by the Centre. The police's Special Task Force is actively probing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:37 IST
Kolkata's Night Sky Mystery: Drone-Like Objects Investigated for Espionage
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kolkata were on high alert after several drone-like objects were observed hovering over the city on Monday night. The phenomenon triggered a multi-angle investigation, including the potential for espionage, as disclosed by police officials on Wednesday. At least 8-10 objects appeared over prominent city locations, including Hastings, Vidyasagar Setu, and the Maidan.

A senior state bureaucrat revealed that the Centre has requested a report from the West Bengal government to address the incident's implications and security issues. The drone-like objects were first noticed by personnel at the Hastings Police Station, with observations pointing to similarities with conventional drones.

These objects were seen moving from Maheshtala in the South 24 Parganas district and hovering over strategic sites like Fort William, headquarters of the army's Eastern Command. The Special Task Force and Detective Department of Kolkata Police are conducting a thorough investigation, considering all possible angles, including espionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

