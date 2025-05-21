Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield

China has expressed concern over the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project. The U.S. President announced choosing a design and appointed a Space Force general to lead the initiative, which aims to counter threats from China and Russia.

Updated: 21-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has voiced its concerns about the new U.S. initiative to construct the Golden Dome missile defense shield and has called for Washington to cease its development, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had finalized a design for the ambitious project. Additionally, he has appointed a Space Force general to oversee the program, which is designed to mitigate threats originating from China and Russia.

This move marks another chapter in the ongoing geopolitical tensions, with significant implications for international relations and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

