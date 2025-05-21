Tensions Rise Over U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield

China has voiced its concerns about the new U.S. initiative to construct the Golden Dome missile defense shield and has called for Washington to cease its development, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he had finalized a design for the ambitious project. Additionally, he has appointed a Space Force general to oversee the program, which is designed to mitigate threats originating from China and Russia.

This move marks another chapter in the ongoing geopolitical tensions, with significant implications for international relations and global security.

