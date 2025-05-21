Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Newlywed Couple and Nephew in Jhalawar

A newlywed couple and their nephew tragically died after a vehicle hit their motorcycle on a Jhalawar highway. The victims, residents of Sarthal, were returning home after a temple visit. Police have lodged a case against the unidentified driver, whose whereabouts are unknown.

In a heartbreaking incident on a Jhalawar highway, a newlywed couple and their minor nephew lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a vehicle. The victims were identified as Dhanraj Bheel, 24, his wife Khushboo, 22, and their nephew Sumit, 13, residents of Sarthal police station area.

The family was reportedly returning from a temple visit around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle. The collision was so severe that it flung all three onto the roadside and dragged the motorcycle until it caught fire, according to Aklera Police Station SHO Bhupesh Sharma.

Khushboo and Sumit were killed instantly, while Bheel succumbed to his injuries shortly after reaching the hospital. Police handed over the bodies to the family following a post-mortem and have lodged a case against the unidentified driver, who remains at large.

