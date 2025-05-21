Left Menu

Germany's Economic Forecast: Stagnation and Hope

The German Council of Economic Experts revised its economic forecast, predicting stagnation for Germany's economy this year due to fiscal restraints and industrial downturns. Influenced by U.S. tariffs and a new fiscal package, growth opportunities are anticipated, with positive financial outcomes expected by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:30 IST
Germany's Economic Forecast: Stagnation and Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German Council of Economic Experts announced a revised forecast for the nation's economy on Wednesday, predicting stagnation amidst what it labeled a 'pronounced phase of weakness'.

The council, responsible for advising the German government, previously forecasted a 0.4% growth; however, ongoing fiscal restraints and an industrial downturn have proven challenging. Germany remains the only G7 economy unable to achieve growth over the past two years.

Adding to the difficulty are tariffs by the U.S., but hope lies in a newly approved fiscal plan with significant infrastructural investments. These efforts could reignite growth, with positive impacts expected as early as 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025