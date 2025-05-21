Left Menu

General Asim Munir: The Unwavering Force of Pakistan

Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, has become a national hero following a major conflict with India. The government promoted him to Field Marshal for his strategic leadership. Despite past criticism, recent events have solidified Munir’s influence and bolstered the military's role in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:27 IST
General Asim Munir: The Unwavering Force of Pakistan
General Asim Munir

Pakistan's military, under the command of General Asim Munir, has emerged stronger following a significant confrontation with India, earning him a promotion to Field Marshal. This conflict has enhanced Munir's popular support, overshadowing past criticisms of political interference and oppression.

The military, traditionally powerful in Pakistan, has regained public affection, reflected in widespread rallies and overwhelming approval in surveys. Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, Munir's main domestic rival, praised the military's actions, marking a rare national unity post-conflict.

Analysts believe Munir's assertive stance against India has bolstered his status as Pakistan's strongman, with his leadership pivotal in restoring the military's image. The clash has rekindled nationalistic sentiments, reminding Pakistanis of internal vulnerabilities, thus reinforcing the military's pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025