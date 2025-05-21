General Asim Munir: The Unwavering Force of Pakistan

Pakistan's military, under the command of General Asim Munir, has emerged stronger following a significant confrontation with India, earning him a promotion to Field Marshal. This conflict has enhanced Munir's popular support, overshadowing past criticisms of political interference and oppression.

The military, traditionally powerful in Pakistan, has regained public affection, reflected in widespread rallies and overwhelming approval in surveys. Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, Munir's main domestic rival, praised the military's actions, marking a rare national unity post-conflict.

Analysts believe Munir's assertive stance against India has bolstered his status as Pakistan's strongman, with his leadership pivotal in restoring the military's image. The clash has rekindled nationalistic sentiments, reminding Pakistanis of internal vulnerabilities, thus reinforcing the military's pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)