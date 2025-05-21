Left Menu

Crisis in Northern Gaza: Hospitals Under Siege Amid Renewed Offensives

Northern Gaza's last functioning hospitals, Indonesian and al-Awda, are surrounded by Israeli troops amid ongoing offensives. Evacuation orders were issued but not enforced for medical facilities. The World Health Organization warns the situation risks overwhelming health services, as recent Israeli strikes have intensified, further isolating hospital staff and patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:36 IST
Crisis in Northern Gaza: Hospitals Under Siege Amid Renewed Offensives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern Gaza's remaining operational hospitals, including the Indonesian and al-Awda facilities, are encircled by Israeli forces as they intensify their military operations. Consequently, the medical infrastructure in the area is in peril, with evacuation orders affecting the broader region but sparing healthcare locations, resulting in a precarious health crisis.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that Gaza's health system is near collapse, given the ongoing conflict. Escalating attacks on healthcare facilities threaten to shut down hospitals completely, with nearly 700 incidents documented. Israeli actions are claimed to target Hamas activity within healthcare settings, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

Recent attacks have damaged hospital infrastructure and supplies, while blockades hinder movement and aid delivery. Despite the dire circumstances, hospital personnel remain resolute in maintaining operations to support patients, amid fears that ongoing hostilities may lead to forced displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025