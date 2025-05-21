Crisis in Northern Gaza: Hospitals Under Siege Amid Renewed Offensives

Northern Gaza's remaining operational hospitals, including the Indonesian and al-Awda facilities, are encircled by Israeli forces as they intensify their military operations. Consequently, the medical infrastructure in the area is in peril, with evacuation orders affecting the broader region but sparing healthcare locations, resulting in a precarious health crisis.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that Gaza's health system is near collapse, given the ongoing conflict. Escalating attacks on healthcare facilities threaten to shut down hospitals completely, with nearly 700 incidents documented. Israeli actions are claimed to target Hamas activity within healthcare settings, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

Recent attacks have damaged hospital infrastructure and supplies, while blockades hinder movement and aid delivery. Despite the dire circumstances, hospital personnel remain resolute in maintaining operations to support patients, amid fears that ongoing hostilities may lead to forced displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)