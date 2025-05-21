Crisis in Northern Gaza: Hospitals Under Siege Amid Renewed Offensives
Northern Gaza's last functioning hospitals, Indonesian and al-Awda, are surrounded by Israeli troops amid ongoing offensives. Evacuation orders were issued but not enforced for medical facilities. The World Health Organization warns the situation risks overwhelming health services, as recent Israeli strikes have intensified, further isolating hospital staff and patients.
Northern Gaza's remaining operational hospitals, including the Indonesian and al-Awda facilities, are encircled by Israeli forces as they intensify their military operations. Consequently, the medical infrastructure in the area is in peril, with evacuation orders affecting the broader region but sparing healthcare locations, resulting in a precarious health crisis.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that Gaza's health system is near collapse, given the ongoing conflict. Escalating attacks on healthcare facilities threaten to shut down hospitals completely, with nearly 700 incidents documented. Israeli actions are claimed to target Hamas activity within healthcare settings, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.
Recent attacks have damaged hospital infrastructure and supplies, while blockades hinder movement and aid delivery. Despite the dire circumstances, hospital personnel remain resolute in maintaining operations to support patients, amid fears that ongoing hostilities may lead to forced displacements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reinforcing Hand Hygiene: WHO Urges Global Action Beyond Glove Use
Home Minister Amit Shah says Operation Sindoor befitting reply from India to those who dare to challenge our borders, military and citizens.
Global Health Inequities Deepen as WHO Urges Cross-Sector Reforms to Address Social Roots
Israeli Drone Strike: Escalating Tensions with Hamas in Lebanon
All CMs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal, who attended meet called by Amit Shah, congratulated PM Modi and armed forces: MHA.