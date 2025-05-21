Left Menu

Germany's Economic Stagnation: Challenges and Opportunities

The German Council of Economic Experts revised its forecast for Germany's economy, predicting stagnation due to US tariffs and industrial decline. A new fiscal package could reignite growth by 2026. Inflation is forecasted at 2.1% for 2024 and 2.0% for 2025, with fiscal policies impacting future economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:16 IST
The German Council of Economic Experts has adjusted its expectations for the nation's economic growth, now predicting stagnation amid a challenging environment marked by US trade policies and industrial decline. Previously, the council had forecast a modest growth of 0.4% for the year.

Germany remains the weakest performer among the G7 advanced economies, attributed to stringent fiscal policies and a sagging industrial sector. US tariffs, imposed by President Donald Trump, pose significant threats due to their impact on Germany's export-driven economy. Monika Schnitzer, chairwoman of the council, emphasized the influence of US tariffs and domestic fiscal strategies on Germany's economic outlook.

On a positive note, a newly approved fiscal plan aims to rejuvenate the economy with substantial infrastructure investments, separate from defense borrowing caps. This package is anticipated to fuel growth starting in 2026 by enhancing investments across various sectors. Inflation is concurrently projected to gradually align with healthier levels, though trade tensions and fiscal adjustments present variables impacting future economic stability.

