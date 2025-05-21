Security Breach Sparks High Court Showdown Over Arrests

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police informed the High Court that the grounds for arresting those involved in the December 2023 Parliament security breach were appropriately supplied to the accused.

In response to the court's query on whether these grounds were provided, the prosecutor emphasized that the arrest memo, case diary, and judicial orders substantiate their claim.

The high court is deliberating on the bail pleas of Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, who were implicated in the incident that mirrored the 2001 Parliament terror attack anniversary.

