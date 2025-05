Linguistic Tensions in Karnataka: SBI Manager Sparks Outcry

The Karnataka government's rebuke of an SBI branch manager's refusal to converse in Kannada highlights a growing unrest over linguistic sensitivity in the region. The incident, captured in a viral video, showcased the manager's insistence on using Hindi, igniting demands for cultural respect.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded SBI's swift response in transferring the official while urging the Department of Financial Services to implement mandatory language training. Politicians, including BJP's Tejasvi Surya, emphasized the importance of serving local customers in their native tongue.

Prominent voices like former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai reiterated the need for respect in customer service, urging a shift towards a locally inclusive service culture to honor every state's linguistic diversity.

