India Accelerates EV Charging Push with ₹2,000 Cr PM E-Drive Scheme Rollout

India has taken a decisive step toward building a cleaner and more sustainable transport ecosystem with the advancement of the PM E-Drive scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating the installation of public EV charging infrastructure across the country. The scheme is a cornerstone in India’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and emerge as a global leader in sustainable mobility.

On May 21, 2025, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy chaired a high-level inter-ministerial coordination meeting that brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The agenda: review progress and fast-track the deployment of EV charging stations under the ambitious scheme.

A Pan-India Charging Network Vision

Launched under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the PM E-Drive scheme is backed by a ₹2,000 crore financial outlay. The program envisions the installation of approximately 72,000 public EV charging stations across India. These stations are not just randomly located; they are to be strategically deployed along 50 national highway corridors and key high-traffic zones such as metro cities, toll plazas, railway stations, airports, fuel stations, and state highways.

This initiative is expected to bring India significantly closer to achieving net-zero emissions in the transport sector, which accounts for a large share of carbon emissions and urban pollution.

Unified Digital Experience for EV Users

One of the most forward-looking elements of the scheme is the proposal to develop a unified national digital platform for EV users. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is being considered as the nodal agency for two critical responsibilities:

Demand Aggregation for Chargers: BHEL will collect, compile, and evaluate proposals for charger installations from states and public sector undertakings. Development of a Super App: This integrated mobile application will offer real-time slot booking, payment options, live charger availability, and a progress dashboard for monitoring the deployment status of EV infrastructure under the PM E-Drive scheme.

The super app will serve as a one-stop interface for EV owners and stakeholders, making EV use more convenient and efficient across the country.

A Model for Collaborative Federalism

In his address, Minister Kumaraswamy highlighted the importance of multi-stakeholder coordination. “The clean energy transition cannot succeed in silos. This meeting reflects our commitment to working as one government,” he said. “Ministries, public sector enterprises, and states are all aligned to deliver results on the ground.”

He reiterated that the government’s approach embodies the spirit of collaborative federalism, ensuring that every tier of governance and industry is involved in creating a seamless and inclusive EV ecosystem.

Driving Economic Growth and Green Jobs

Beyond environmental benefits, the PM E-Drive scheme is expected to be a significant economic catalyst. The manufacturing and maintenance of charging stations, app development, and supply chain operations will spur green job creation, boost the Make in India initiative, and foster new clean-tech enterprises.

India’s shift towards electrified mobility is not just about cleaner air—it’s about reshaping the country’s industrial base, creating resilient supply chains, and pioneering innovation in clean transportation.

Towards a Net-Zero Future

The success of this ambitious nationwide effort will lay the groundwork for a net-zero mobility future, reduce the carbon footprint of India’s rapidly expanding vehicle fleet, and position the country as a global leader in EV infrastructure deployment.

With strong political will, an aligned inter-ministerial approach, and smart technological integration, PM E-Drive is poised to be a game-changer in India’s clean energy and transport narrative.