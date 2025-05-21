Execution After Embassy Attack Deepens Iran-Azerbaijan Tensions
Iran executed a man for a 2023 attack on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran, which killed the security chief, escalating tensions. Iran labeled it a personal dispute, but Azerbaijan termed it a terrorist act. Diplomatic relations saw expulsions, and Azerbaijan's embassy reopened elsewhere in 2024.
Iran executed a man involved in the 2023 attack on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday. The attack resulted in the death of the embassy's security chief and injured two others, further straining the relations between the neighboring countries, according to state media reports.
The January 2023 incident was described by Iran as a personal dispute, citing the assailant's wife's disappearance during a visit to the embassy. However, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev condemned it as a terrorist attack, leading to diplomatic tensions. Azerbaijan accused Iran of backing Islamist elements aiming to topple its government, allegations that Iran denied.
In the aftermath, Azerbaijan closed the embassy, leading to the expulsion of diplomats on both sides in 2023. Azerbaijan later reopened its embassy at a new location in July 2024. Historical ties between the two nations, including Azerbaijan's relations with Israel, continue to add layers to the conflict.
