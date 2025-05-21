Over 100 Global Delegates Convene in Cape Town for Inaugural Women20SA Summit

More than 100 international delegates from across the globe will gather in Cape Town this week for the inaugural Women20 South Africa (W20SA) summit, kicking off Wednesday morning. Under the powerful theme “Women in Solidarity,” the two-day meeting is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the gender equality agenda within the G20 framework, especially with South Africa now presiding over the group.

A Milestone Gathering for Gender Equality

The Women20 (W20) is the official engagement group of the G20 dedicated to advancing gender equality and the economic empowerment of women. Comprised of experts from government, business, academia, and civil society, the W20 serves as a critical advocacy platform to influence G20 Leaders’ Declarations and policy commitments.

Marking a decade since the W20’s inception in 2015, this year’s meeting carries particular significance as it is the first time the W20 is being hosted on African soil. South Africa’s leadership of the G20 presents a strategic opportunity for the continent to assert its unique challenges and solutions on a global stage.

Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), will lead the South African delegation and serve as the Chair of the W20SA. She emphasized the urgency and potential impact of the summit, stating, “W20SA is an opportunity for African women and allies from the Global South to drive bold, actionable recommendations for the G20 Leaders’ Declaration. Our call is one of solidarity, justice, and transformation.”

A Diverse Global Representation

Delegates from across the G20 and invited nations, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the European Union, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Russia, Turkey, and the United States, will participate in a dynamic programme of high-level dialogues and panel discussions.

This impressive multinational participation underscores the global resonance of the issues at hand and the importance of building cross-border partnerships to address systemic inequalities.

Key Themes and Strategic Priorities

The summit’s agenda is as broad as it is urgent, encompassing a range of interconnected issues affecting women and girls worldwide. Sessions will focus on:

Entrepreneurship and financial inclusion – with attention on breaking barriers for women-led enterprises and improving access to capital.

The care economy – advocating for structural reforms to recognize, redistribute, and remunerate unpaid care work.

Gender-based violence and femicide – tackling endemic violence and driving policy accountability.

Climate justice and the environment – examining gendered impacts of climate change and promoting sustainable solutions.

STEM and education – ensuring equitable access for women and girls in science and technology fields.

The digital divide – closing the gap in digital literacy, infrastructure, and innovation.

Health equity – addressing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes for women and girls.

Land rights and agriculture – empowering women in rural economies through secure land tenure and agribusiness opportunities.

Cultural Showcases and Community Engagement

In addition to policy dialogues, the W20SA summit will feature a gala dinner, a cultural showcase celebrating the richness of South African heritage, and community outreach activities. These sessions will spotlight successful women-led initiatives in food security, digital transformation, and local economic development—illustrating the power of grassroots innovation.

Prominent Voices and Distinguished Guests

The summit boasts a prestigious lineup of speakers and thought leaders, including:

Sindisiwe Chikunga , Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities;

Aleta Miller , UN Women Multi-Country Representative for Southern Africa;

Ambassador Mathu Joyini , Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations;

Professor Bonang Mohale , Chancellor of the University of the Free State and a leading voice in ethical leadership;

Maude Modise , Executive for Enterprise and Government Relations at Shoprite Group;

Nontobeko Ndhlazi, Chief Financial Officer at Wiphold Group.

These speakers bring deep expertise and diverse perspectives that will enrich discussions and inspire participants.

Looking Ahead: A Platform for Lasting Impact

As the world continues to navigate complex social, economic, and environmental challenges, the W20SA summit offers a timely and vital forum for collaboration, innovation, and strategic advocacy. It reinforces the message that sustainable development cannot be achieved without the full participation and empowerment of women.

With Africa taking a leading role, the summit aims to ensure that the G20’s gender agenda is inclusive, transformative, and responsive to the lived realities of women across the Global South.