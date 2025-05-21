Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Move to End IRS Union Contract

A federal judge dismissed a U.S. Treasury lawsuit aiming to cancel an IRS union contract, challenging President Trump's executive order on collective bargaining. The judge ruled the case premature since the order wasn't enacted. The controversy highlights tensions over federal workers' bargaining rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Kentucky has dealt a significant setback to the Trump administration's labor policies, rejecting a U.S. Treasury lawsuit to annul a union contract for IRS employees. This decision marks an early blow to Trump's ambitious move to curb union bargaining rights for federal workers.

U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves concluded that the Treasury Department acted prematurely, having not yet implemented Trump's executive order that sought exemption from union obligations for certain agencies. The order, which targets agencies primarily involved in intelligence and national security, remains a point of contention between the administration and federal unions.

This legal development underscores the ongoing struggle between the government and federal worker unions, with the National Treasury Employees Union challenging the order in court. A concurrent case in Washington, D.C., awaits an appellate decision following a temporary pause on similar union lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

