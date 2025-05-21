World News Highlights: Tensions Rise and Aid Calls in Gaza and Myanmar

In a global roundup of significant developments, Pope Leo XIV called for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, highlighting the escalating human toll in the conflict-ridden region. His appeal follows Israel's siege, which has left Gaza on the brink of famine.

In Myanmar, ASEAN plans to address the country's civil war, striving for peace amid the disarray caused by a military coup that displaced millions. The international community's eyes are on the region as the bloc seeks solutions.

Pop culture and diplomacy intersected when Chris Brown received bail in London for an assault charge, and international relations shifted with Pakistan-China trade agreements post conflicts with India. Meanwhile, tensions simmer across global borders as nations manage alliances and disputes.

