Ex-Principal Sentenced for Culpable Homicide in Gujarat

A former principal in Gujarat has been sentenced to ten years for the death of a student. Charges of rape were dropped. The principal's actions, classified under culpable homicide, involved attempting to molest the girl and subsequently causing her death. The defense plans to appeal the verdict.

Dahod | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:00 IST
Ex-Principal Sentenced for Culpable Homicide in Gujarat
  Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, a court in Gujarat's Dahod district sentenced a former government school principal to ten years of imprisonment. The man, Govind Nat, was charged with causing the death of a 6-year-old girl student last year.

While charges of rape and murder were dropped, the court found Nat guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. As a result, the additional sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Nat. His lawyer, Ajay Chauhan, expressed satisfaction with the judgment but mentioned plans to appeal.

Nat's arrest last year stemmed from allegations that he attempted to molest the minor, which led to her demise. Despite not being convicted on rape charges, the case underscores the severity of the misconduct, with Dahod police detailing how he tried to cover his tracks after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

