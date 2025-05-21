West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Ramps Up Vigilance Against Border Threats
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized increased vigilance in North Bengal due to cross-border threats. She urged police and administrative officials to be on high alert, especially in border districts. She addressed issues like arrest warrants, fake news, voter list irregularities, and communal riots in Malda, and advocated strengthening disaster management.
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for heightened alertness among police and administrative officials in the state's northern districts, stressing the strategic significance of these regions, which share international borders with Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
During an administrative review meeting, she highlighted recent concerns about outsiders from neighboring states, warning that unauthorized access to personal and official data poses a severe threat. Banerjee has also pointed out the need for rigorous scrutiny of the voters' list and raised alarms over persistent communal riots in Malda.
Additionally, the Chief Minister urged the immediate commencement of disaster management planning, prompted by seasonal flooding from neighboring regions. She reaffirmed her commitment to development in North Bengal and stressed the importance of the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.
