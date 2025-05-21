Left Menu

Supreme Court Case: Centre Defends Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

The Centre defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing that Waqf is not an essential part of Islam and relates to secular aspects. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the Act addresses overreach by the concept 'waqf by user' and has been subject to extensive consultation.

  • India

The Centre presented its defense of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, contending that although waqf is an Islamic concept, it is not a fundamental component of Islam. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that waqf represents charity, recognized across religions and not essential to any specific faith.

Mehta dismissed claims of the law enabling state takeover of waqf properties, stating such takeovers cannot proceed without due process via the Waqf Tribunal. He highlighted that the concept of 'waqf by user', which allows land deemed waqf through long-term use, lacks statutory permanence.

The Solicitor General assured that the amended law followed an unprecedented level of consultations, underscoring the historic misuse of waqf claims on public land. The Act, Mehta noted, does not violate constitutional protections for religious practices, requiring proof of waqf as integral to Islam.

