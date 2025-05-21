Left Menu

Supreme Legacy: 75 Years of Justice and Constitution

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted the Supreme Court's significant role in shaping fundamental rights, marking its 75th anniversary coinciding with the Indian Constitution. The court's commitment to justice, even acknowledging past errors, ensures it remains integral to the nation's legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:25 IST
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the Supreme Court's pivotal role in expanding fundamental rights as it celebrates 75 years. He noted the court's responsiveness to societal changes, tackling complex issues in IT, arbitration, and elections.

Justice Gavai discussed the court's development of the basic structure doctrine, crucial in safeguarding the Constitution's features. He acknowledged the court's courage in admitting and rectifying past errors, notably affirming the right to privacy.

The CJI underlined the collective responsibility of ensuring the justice system's stories reach beyond the legal fraternity. Highlighting SCBA's group health insurance initiative, he called for financial support systems for young lawyers. Justice Surya Kant emphasized the value of continuous education in the legal field.

Latest News

