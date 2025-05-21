Supreme Legacy: 75 Years of Justice and Constitution
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted the Supreme Court's significant role in shaping fundamental rights, marking its 75th anniversary coinciding with the Indian Constitution. The court's commitment to justice, even acknowledging past errors, ensures it remains integral to the nation's legal framework.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the Supreme Court's pivotal role in expanding fundamental rights as it celebrates 75 years. He noted the court's responsiveness to societal changes, tackling complex issues in IT, arbitration, and elections.
Justice Gavai discussed the court's development of the basic structure doctrine, crucial in safeguarding the Constitution's features. He acknowledged the court's courage in admitting and rectifying past errors, notably affirming the right to privacy.
The CJI underlined the collective responsibility of ensuring the justice system's stories reach beyond the legal fraternity. Highlighting SCBA's group health insurance initiative, he called for financial support systems for young lawyers. Justice Surya Kant emphasized the value of continuous education in the legal field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- India
- Justice
- Gavai
- Constitution
- Rights
- Growth
- 75 Years
- Lawyer Support
- Health Insurance
ALSO READ
Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth
Brookfield India REIT Reports Significant Income Surge and Confident Growth Outlook
Kerala vs. Governor: Constitutional Clash Over Bill Approvals
Indian Media & Entertainment Sector on Track for Trillion-Dollar Growth by 2027
Moody's Lowers Global Growth Projections Amid Policy Uncertainty