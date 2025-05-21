Milk Tanker Seized: Adulteration Scandal Uncovered in Rajasthan
A milk tanker carrying 2,500 litres of adulterated milk was seized in Mathura, India. The milk, bound for a dairy, was destroyed after failing basic and scientific tests. The driver was arrested, and further tests are underway to identify specific adulterants.
A tanker containing 2,500 litres of adulterated milk was seized en route from Dholpur to Raya, Mathura officials disclosed on Wednesday.
The haul, intended for a local dairy, failed initial acidity tests, prompting further scientific analysis by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), which confirmed adulteration. Consequently, the entire batch was destroyed on site.
The driver, identified as Lakshmi Narayan from Bari, Dholpur, has been detained for further investigation. Authorities continue to analyze samples to identify specific adulterants present in the milk.
