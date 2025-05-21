Marco Rubio to Lead U.S.-Mexico Talks on Security and Trade

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans to visit Mexico alongside other Trump administration cabinet members in the coming weeks to engage in discussions focused on security cooperation and trade.

Speaking before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rubio commended the collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Mexico. However, he pointed out that more work is needed to address migration challenges.

Rubio's announcement highlights the ongoing commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and resolving migration issues, underscoring the importance of these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)