Left Menu

Marco Rubio to Lead U.S.-Mexico Talks on Security and Trade

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced upcoming talks in Mexico with fellow Trump administration cabinet members. The discussions will address security cooperation and trade. Rubio emphasized the positive collaboration with Mexico but noted the need for further efforts on migration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:10 IST
Marco Rubio to Lead U.S.-Mexico Talks on Security and Trade
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans to visit Mexico alongside other Trump administration cabinet members in the coming weeks to engage in discussions focused on security cooperation and trade.

Speaking before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rubio commended the collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Mexico. However, he pointed out that more work is needed to address migration challenges.

Rubio's announcement highlights the ongoing commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and resolving migration issues, underscoring the importance of these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025