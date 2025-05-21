Supreme Court Upholds High Court's Denial in Telangana Irrigation Project Probe

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former Telangana minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who sought a CBI investigation into alleged discrepancies in the cost estimates of electromechanical equipment for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma concurred with the Telangana High Court's earlier decision, which dismissed Reddy's plea. The multi-stage irrigation project, which envisions lifting massive volumes of water from the Srisailam project's shores, has Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) as key partners.

Reddy's concerns center around alleged fraudulent revisions in equipment costs, purportedly increasing from Rs 5,960 crore to Rs 8,386 crore, thus costing the public exchequer over Rs 2,000 crore. However, the Supreme Court found no merit for further investigation and highlighted similar dismissals in other related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)