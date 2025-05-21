Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds High Court's Denial in Telangana Irrigation Project Probe

The Supreme Court dismissed former Telangana minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy's plea for a CBI probe into alleged fraudulent estimates concerning the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. The project, involving partners BHEL and MEIL, aims to supply potable water. Reddy raises concerns over inflated equipment estimates causing significant public loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:49 IST
Supreme Court Upholds High Court's Denial in Telangana Irrigation Project Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former Telangana minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who sought a CBI investigation into alleged discrepancies in the cost estimates of electromechanical equipment for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma concurred with the Telangana High Court's earlier decision, which dismissed Reddy's plea. The multi-stage irrigation project, which envisions lifting massive volumes of water from the Srisailam project's shores, has Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) as key partners.

Reddy's concerns center around alleged fraudulent revisions in equipment costs, purportedly increasing from Rs 5,960 crore to Rs 8,386 crore, thus costing the public exchequer over Rs 2,000 crore. However, the Supreme Court found no merit for further investigation and highlighted similar dismissals in other related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025